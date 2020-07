Today: Mostly sunny as highs make a seasonable return to the 70s and 80s with a light southerly wind. A very small chance for non-severe thunderstorms in western ND.

Tonight: Mostly clear as lows cool to the 60s with a light southerly wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the 80s and 90s with a very small chance for showers and thunderstorms. The southerly wind will increase to 15-25 mph, gusting to 25-35 mph.