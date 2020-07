Today: Partly cloudy with chances for showers and small thunderstorms in SW ND. Highs will return to the 80s to around 90. The hottest temperatures will be around the Williston area. The ESE wind stays at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the 50s and 60s and a light easterly wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny as highs heat to the 80s and 90s. Dew points will be slightly higher so there may be a muggy feel. South winds at 5-10 mph.