Today: Partly sunny with cold highs in the single digits, teens, and 20s. NW winds will relax through the afternoon but still stay pretty breezy at NW 15-25 mph, gusting to 25-35 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows will fall from the single digits and even as low as -10° in the Turtle Mountains.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs ranging from the single digits and teens in the east. To the 20s and 30s in the west. South winds 5-10 mph.