BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Weed control companies are always busy this time of year, but they have been especially busy this year.



“This year is kind of busier than normal with all of our below average temperatures we’ve had, and the rain has just been fantastic for anyone in the business of growing,” said Jake Wutzke, owner of Bis-Man Outdoor services.

Those conditions are also making noxious weeds grow.

“They tend to be very prolific, as we are seeing right now. We have a lot weeds, and we’ve had so much moisture. We had a ton of snow melt very slowly that our soil was able to absorb, and the conditions were very good for prolific growth of something other than grass,” said Doug Wiles, city forester for the city of Bismarck.

It’s important to stay on top of your weed control, because if you don’t, those weeds begin to invade.

“For instance, a single dandelion plant can produce thousands of seeds. So, it’s kind of imperative to take care of them before they get out of control. Once you have thousands of plants, you have hundreds of thousands or millions of seeds in your lawn,” said Wutzke.

Plus Bismarck has a tall grass and weed ordinance.

“Grass should not be over 8 inches tall and there should not be noxious weeds present,” said Wiles.

Typically Bismarck Public Works will be notified if grass is getting too tall by a resident or homeowner.

“We have a weed officer that goes and inspects that site, and if they are found to be noncompliant if they have grass over 8 inches tall or if there are noxious weeds present, we send a letter notifying them that should be corrected,” said Wiles.

Then you have one week to get the grass and weeds under control.

Homeowners can do their own weed control by spraying herbicide; however, it’s vital to use the proper mixture.

“If you use too weak of a mixture, it might not fully kill the weeds and that can actually lead to herbicide resistance. Much like our bodies have antibiotic resistance, weeds can get herbicide resistance,” said Wutzke.

But you also don’t want your mixture to be too strong, because that can lead to more problems for your yard.

This chore may not be on the top of your summer activities list, but it’ll save you from getting overwhelmed by those pesky weeds.