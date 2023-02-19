BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Northwoods League is getting ready for another great season of games, and with the addition of the Minot Hot Tots to the list of teams competing and a huge list of new signups, it’s looking to be a scorching summer of competition. But a new round of baseball games also means that the stadiums will be needing help before, during, and after the big games.

Running a stadium takes a lot of work, and staff in plenty of positions — and to help fill them, the League hosted an open house over the weekend during National Hiring Day to meet those interested in taking up a summer position with the Bismarck Larks or Minot Hot TotsFrom 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, those interested in working in the stadiums over the season could apply for plenty of positions at their local Northwoods League front office — and provided they brought an application from home, would be considered immediately after an interview, or even hired on the spot.

“We put this together as an opportunity for people who are interested in working for us this summer to ‘one-stop-shop'”, explains the Larks’ VP of Operations Nate Maddox. “Interview, hiring, all in the same spot. It’s really just an opportunity for people to come out, get their foot in the door, get to know us, and maybe be offered a job on the spot.”

On yesterday’s Hiring Day, around ten individuals came into the office of the Bismarck Larks for short interview sessions. While this may not seem like many at first glance, the fact that interest is already being shown in positions as early as February is a good sign of things to come for the stadiums — and a testament to the ease of access this quick process provides.

” We’ve learned that a lot of interview processes can be pretty drawn out,” says Maddox, “and this allows people to just come in, fill out an application, have an interview, and get hired on the spot. It really helps to attract more people because it’s an easy system to participate in.”

There are a tremendous number of Game Day Jobs one can apply for — including all of the following:

Bag Checkers

Beer Pourers

Buffet Attendants

Cashiers

Family Fun Zone Attendants

Food Prep Staff

Grill Cooks

Mascots

Runners

Waiters/Waitresses

Wristbanders

“We have a lot of different positions that are suitable for a lot of different people,” explains Maddox. “Really, in the interview process, we’re trying to figure out what someone’s looking for, what they’re good at, and what they’re interested in to pair them to a position that we have available for them. Grill Cooks are a popular position, and they’re our highest-paying ones. Some of our younger workers have a lot of fun working in the Family Fun Zone.”

The work may be difficult at times, but there are also plenty of reasons that a job with the League can be rewarding: in addition to good pay and flexible hours, the group is offering extra benefits to Game Day team members, including discounts on merchandise, food and beverages, the ability to freely watch the game after your shift, and bonuses after working a certain number of games and for each individual you refer. As tempting as all of this is, the League hopes that applicants are interested in more than just the incentives. After all, they say, working with Northwoods isn’t just a job — it’s an experience.

“We’re looking for anyone,” states We have kids that are 14 years old, along with people who are retired and just doing this on the side. for fun. There’s a spot for everyone with the Larks, and depending on your interests, we can definitely find a spot for you.”

If you missed National Hiring Day, but are still interested in taking on a job with the Northwoods League, you’re not out of luck just yet: another open house event is scheduled for Thursday, March 16, between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. You can also fill out a digital application at any time by visiting this link.