Well Pad Fire on the Little Missouri National Grassland

(Bismarck, ND) – USDA Forest Service, Dakota Prairie Grasslands is monitoring an active fire on a well pad on the McKenzie Ranger District.

Incident response teams are working to manage the incident. There have been no injuries and no damage or threat to the surrounding community. The incident is contained to the well pad at this time and no surface grassland or groundwater resources are affected.

McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office says they are working closely with the permit holder to ensure that there is a suppression plan in place in the event that the incident triggers a wildland fire, and that there is a defined monitoring plan put into effect once the incident is over.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

To ensure the health and safety of the public and local area residents, Dakota Prairie Grasslands has put in place an area and road closure near the incident. They are asking that local area residents and grassland visitors avoid the area so that the incident response teams, first responders, and heavy equipment can quickly and safely access the area. The closure is currently in effect.

The following people are exempt from this Order: People with a permit specifically authorizing the otherwise prohibited act or omission. Any Federal, State, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or fire fighting force in the performance of an official duty.