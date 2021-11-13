Wellness center named in honor of Bismarck man celebrating 35 years of sobriety

Mark Mahlum was in for a surprise unlike any other for his 70th birthday.

“This is the best one ever,” Heartview Foundation honoree Mahlum said.

Saturday, he had a health and wellness center dedicated in his name at Heartview Foundation in Bismarck to honor his success.

Mahlum was once a patient over 30 years ago and treated at the center.

He was taken aback on his special day and left speechless.

“I was kind of thinking; boy do they think I’ve been drinking again or what? Heartview, that’s what we’re known for is helping people who have struggles with addictions and I was kind of surprised and now it’s turned into being very happy,” Mahlum said.

It wasn’t the only surprise he received, his family and friends all shocked him with birthday wishes and pride for his continued sobriety.

“It was very brave for my dad to have raised his hand and really say that he needed help in a real way, not just sort of on the side. That’s what’s so great about Heartview, they have an inpatient 30-day program,” Daughter of Mark, Anne Mahlum said.

The Mark Mahlum Wellness Center will allow patients to get exercise while recovering.

“It’s an incredible opportunity to get them excited about investing in themselves again and just being able to exercise and eat right,” Executive Director of Heartview Foundation Kurt Snyder said.

Mahlum said the wellness center will help patients with breaking a sweat and relieving stress during the challenging time of recovery.

“It’s going to help these people through their struggles, and they can come in here and release some of those struggles by just going on these machines and working out,” he said.

Mahlum’s advice for anyone battling addiction is to not be afraid of speaking up and seeking help.



