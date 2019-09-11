Wendy’s to launch breakfast menu in 2020

Soon, Wendy’s breakfast will be available across the U.S., so you’ll have another option when it comes to your last-minute breakfast run before work.

Wendy’s Company announced that it plans to launch its breakfast menu across the U.S. system in 2020. 

The menu features signature items like the Breakfast Baconator®, Frosty-ccino and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

“Launching breakfast in our U.S. restaurants nationwide provides incredible growth opportunities,” said President and CEO of The Wendy’s Company Todd Penegor.

“We are well-positioned to pursue it. We believe we have the right team and structure in place, and we put Wendy’s fan favorites on our breakfast menu to set us apart from the competition.”

To support its expansion into breakfast, the company and its franchisees plan to hire approximately 20,000 crew members across the country as well.

