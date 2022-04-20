Today: Decreasing clouds with afternoon sun. Highs will warm mostly to the 40s with increasing westerly wind to 15-25 MPH. The strongest winds will be in the far west.

This weekend: Rain and a wintry mix will begin as early as Thursday night. Chances continue into Friday but the bigger surge of moisture moves in on Friday night. A change over from rain to snow will happen early on Saturday morning in far western ND. That’s where the inches could pile up. Being that this system is very temperature dependant, warmer temperatures will mean less snow. Ice is also possible with this system with up to a tenth of an inch of accumulation. Gusts to 45 MPH will decrease visibility and make for hazardous travel. More updates to come!