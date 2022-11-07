BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The first widespread snow event is exiting this region this evening leaving around a trace to a half inch of snowfall across much of ND. But a bigger snowstorm will impact the second half of your work week.

By Tuesday, the winds will be much lighter with warmer temperatures. Dry conditions will make for better travel conditions for heading out to the polls.

A high-impact snowstorm will impact North Dakota starting Wednesday night. The toughest day for travel looks to be Thursday as heavy snow and gusts over 50 MPH look likely.