Attorney General Drew Wrigley has fined the West Fargo Rural Fire Department and barred it from conducting gaming at two establishments after investigators determined the organization had violated multiple state gaming laws and administrative rules at two different West Fargo bars.

Representatives of the fire department were issued a notice of violation of two North Dakota codes at a meeting earlier in the week at the Attorney General’s office for conducting games of chance that directly benefited the lessor’s business, allowing them to influence the awarding of prizes, and conducting unsanctioned raffle activities.

According to the Attorney General, gaming authorization comes with a duty to protect the proper use of the gaming industry and ensure that only nonprofit and charitable organizations may conduct games of chance.

“The people of North Dakota support charitable gaming and expect this activity to be conducted in compliance with all laws and regulations,” said Wrigley in a press release. “This office works to protect the integrity of gaming, and uphold the expectations people have placed on this industry.”

The Attorney General’s office fined the West Fargo Fire Department $20,000, with $5,000 suspended for five years, effective immediately. It also ordered the suspension of all gaming authorizations for Bar Nine and Bordertown Bar & Grill for one year, effective on July 1.