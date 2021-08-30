West Fargo man charged with manslaughter after assault victim dies

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A West Fargo man accused of knocking a man unconscious a week ago has been charged with manslaughter after the victim died over the weekend.

Tomas Cervantes was originally charged with aggravated assault in the Aug. 21 incident at the Speedway Event Center in West Fargo.

Fifty-three-year-old Roberto Balboa, of West Fargo, died Saturday from his injuries.

Police say detectives arrested the 35-year-old Cervantes without incident on Tuesday.

His court-appointed attorney, Jay Greenwood, says he just received the case Monday morning and could not provide further information.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 23.

