West Fargo officials to consider half-cent sales tax

WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — West Fargo officials have authorized city staff to research putting a half-cent sales tax on the 2022 ballot.

City Administrator Tina Fisk told city commissioners the new tax would generate revenue for the fire and police departments and spare residents big property tax increases.

Fisk says the city anticipates higher demand for police and fire service as the population grows. Census data projects the city’s population will grow to 45,000 people in 2027.

If city commissioners vote to put the tax on the ballot voters would see it in June or November.