Wet September Impacting The Harvest…And Pumpkins

Mandan – With above average temperatures over the past few days, farmers are scrambling to get caught up with their harvest.

Portions of the state have also seen several inches of rain so far this month.

In fact, Bismarck alone has seen nearly an inch and a quarter of rain since September 1st.

Williston meanwhile has totaled over three inches of rain, and all that rain means the ground is simply too wet for the big heavy farming machinery to traverse.

KX News spoke with a Mandan farmer who tells us they were able to harvest just in time, but now they have to spend several days drying all their grain before more heavy rain arrives Friday.

“Yeah, the rain would be a factor later on, trying to get these row crops harvested, for some guys even their cereal grains after 5 inches or whatever we had last week, their gonna be fighting getting their trucks in and out of fields and combining because they’re probably gonna have to scrape the ground maybe to get the crops out,” said Mandan Farmer Lance Renner.

The wet and stormy weather is also impacting pumpkins, that’s right, KX News spoke with Papa’s Pumpkin Patch Tuesday and they told us they’ve been forced to close several times already this month because the heavy rainfall has simply made it too muddy to allow people on their land to pick pumpkins. Now they are fighting mold.

“We’ve never had it this green, the property itself has just never been so lush and green, but that also causing a problem because as the grass continues to grow when we get 90 degree days, as we’ve had this week, the grass continues to grow pretty vigorously and it grows up around the pumpkin and pretty soon you get this little black spot under the pumpkin because it’s not breathing then all of ther sudden the mold will set in,” said Papa’s Pumpkin Patch Manager Dave Pearce.

He adds hail has also been an issue this year with the pumpkin crop.

Pumpkins with hail damage are referred to as having “extra character” this year.