Wet Weather Leading To Dangerous Ice Conditions

BISMARCK — The wet fall has led to high water all across North Dakota and here in Stutsman County, it’s no exception. It’s that high water that’s created dangerous ice conditions.

“We’ve heard reports that the ice is 12 inches thick in one spot, but you go 50 yards in the other direction and it might only be two or three inches thick,” said Medina Fire Chief Richie Heinrich.

Lakes and ponds dot the North Dakota landscape, a haven for outdoorsmen. But there’s a hidden danger out there this year, and it’s too much water.

Allen Schlag is a hydrologist with the National Weather Service. He told KX News the water is still draining, and it’s messing with the ice formation we’re all accustomed to.

“It’s going to be a lot more unstable, quite a bit more hazardous for people to be able to recreate on, so that is a major concern,” said Schlag.

It’s that variability in the ice that’s caused two deaths this cold-weather season in Stutsman County, a Buchanan woman and a 60-year-old man from Medina, each killed after falling through the ice.

“To be honest since I’ve been on the fire department and it’s been 15 years, we’ve never had a water rescue, so this is highly, highly unusual,” said Heinrich.

And there’s another issue, the conditions are so dangerous at the Jamestown and Pipestem damns, the Corps of Engineers have closed them to recreational use this winter because of what’s called ice bridging.

“That is, a thick ice sheet develops, one side of the ice sheet is anchored on the shoreline and the other part of the ice sheet that supposed to be supported or buoyed by the water in the reservoir has fallen sand when that happens it’s really easy for there to be a pocket of air under the ice,” said Schlag.

AIce isn’t strong without water to support it.

Both Schlag and Heinrich told KX if you are planning on enjoying the ice this winter, keep testing it every few feet and don’t take anything for granted.

The weather service said snow is also adding to the risk because it can cover up thin ice or open water spots and also insulate the ice, keeping it from becoming thick enough to walk or drive on.