BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Not all children learn the same, which is why many schools have different programs attending to the special needs of a student.

According to the Department of Public Instruction, Individualized Education Programs, or IEP’s actually lay out a plan for the student’s educational program, including current performance levels, student goals, and the educational placement and other services the student will receive.

State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler told KX News each school district belongs to or has its own special education unit, especially in larger districts like Bismarck.

But Mandan, for example, belongs to a multi district unit called, the Morton Special Education Unit.

So what about even smaller districts, like in our more rural areas?

“When you don’t have enough licensed and certified teachers or paraprofessionals, speech language professionals, occupational therapists or physical therapists, which are also hired by Special Education Units, your caseload gets higher. Instead of one special education teacher having a caseload of eight students, they may have a caseload of 15 students,” said Kirsten Baesler.

Baesler shares that we have truly reached a crisis point when it comes to our teacher shortage, happening right here in North Dakota.

“It’s our special education units that address and assist those students on IEP’s, and the special education units are also experiencing staffing shortages. The School for the Deaf is one of those schools suffering from teacher shortages, which is directly under my authority,” said Baesler.

The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act ensures that all children and youth with disabilities have available to them a free appropriate public education that emphasizes special education and related services designed to meet their unique needs and prepare them for further education, employment, and independent living.