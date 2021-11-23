What do you get buying an existing home? Roughly $7,000 in needed repairs, survey finds

When you buy an existing home, you’re also buying into about $7,000 in needed repairs, according to a new national survey.

HomeAdvisor surveyed 1,900 homeowners about their experiences fixing problems, known or unknown at the time of purchase, left behind by the previous homeowners.

Among the findings:

85% of homeowners have had to fix at least one problem they were unaware of during the buying process.

On average, new homeowners spend $7,168 on repairs in the first year alone and $15,489 throughout their time in the home.

1 in 3 say they wouldn’t have bought the house if they were aware of the problems left behind.

Of those who have sold a home, nearly 3 in 4 admit to hiding a problem from a buyer.

The most common issues that needed repair involved electrical, drainage and roofing.

You can read the full report, and its methodologies, here.