What educators say they hope is decided on going back to school

The question on the minds of many: what will school look like in the fall due to the coronavirus?

As we wait to hear plans for the upcoming school year from the state, many are saying what they don’t want to see. Garrison Public Schools superintendent says there are talks of a hybrid schedule, where half of the days are in school and the other half online. He says for his school he would like to see students back in the classroom.

“This is something we are going to have to live with. This is a hard piece that I think a lot of people haven’t wrapped their minds around. But at the same token, we’re living with COVID, we’re going to have to work through it and at some point we are going to have to rip the bandaid off and we are going to be apart of it, whether we want to or not,” said Dr. Nick Klemisch.

We expect to hear from Gov. Doug Burgum about the re-entry to schools Tuesday, if not sometime later this month.

