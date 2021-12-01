What is North Dakota’s favorite Christmas movie?

Young couple resting at home and watching TV in front of fireplace.

It’s officially December and the Christmas season is fully underway. Lights are shining bright on every street, beautiful trees are up in every living room, and Christmas music has taken over the airwaves in every car and retail store around the country.

But one tradition that everyone seems to love is watching Christmas movies, and everyone has their favorites.

It’s a debate that starts up every year, and there really are no wrong answers. Whether you enjoy the classics like Frosty the Snowman or Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer, the romantic Hallmark specials that there seem to be a million of, or you just love to watch Jim Carrey in How the Grinch Stole Christmas every day on repeat.

There are no wrong answers.

But thanks to a survey done by the online language learning website Preply, we have some definitive answers on what Christmas movie is everyone’s favorite.

Let’s start locally here in North Dakota, where there was a two-way tie for first between The Santa Clause and Frosty the Snowman.

Our neighboring states all had different tastes in movies believe it or not, with South Dakota picking The Christmas Chronicles and Miracle on 34th Street. Minnesota picked Jingle All the Way, and Montana chose Trading Places.

Here’s the full list of every state’s favorite Christmas movie around the country:

As for the Midwest in general, according to Preply, the most popular choice shared among Midwesterners was Elf.

And for the United States as a whole, the winner was Home Alone, followed by The Grinch (2018) and then Elf to round out the top 3.

Preply has the results for the top 25 in the nation according to their research:

There are plenty of movies that were probably missed on this list, but who cares, it’s YOUR favorite Christmas movie that counts!

So sit down, relax and grab some cookies with Frosty’s face on them, a nice cup of hot chocolate with whipped cream and cinnamon, your comfiest pajamas that match the whole family, and enjoy your favorite Christmas movie!