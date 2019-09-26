What is vaping-related lung illness?

Vaping is all the rage, and now, vaping-related lung illnesses are, too.

Over 805 cases of lung illnesses have been reported in 46 states, including North Dakota.

We spoke to a Sanford doctor who just finished treating his first case in an 18-year-old.

We asked him what, exactly, is the mysterious illness.

He said it’s terrifying.

“Now you’re vaporizing an oil, you inhale it into your lungs, the temp of that oil begins to drop and it turns into grease. So you’re filling up your lungs with grease,” says Doctor Anthony Tello.

He isn’t sugar-coating anything.

He says smoking cigarettes will kill you in the long-term.

But, vaping, he notes, will kill you in the short-term.

“This is terribly abnormal, see all the white in here?” says Tello, showing images from his vaping-related case.

“This 18-year-old gentleman almost ended up on a ventilator with a tube down his throat, because of vaping,” Tello points out. “It’s treatable, as far as the inflammation is concerned, but what kind of damage has it caused? We don’t know.”

And, in this case, Doctor Tello might not know much more. His patient left, against doctor’s orders.

And with the patient gone, the study ends, too — will the young man’s lung function return in a month? Six months? Or, one or ten years?

“Try and struggle for every little breath for the rest of your life — because you wanna look cool with vaping?” Tello asks rhetorically.

In his opinion, Tello says this is an epidemic. And the unknowns far outweigh the knowns.

“So the question is, what’s causing the illness? And to be quite frank, I don’t know and I don’t know anybody that knows for sure,” he says.

But here’s what the doctor does know for sure.

The lung-related illness happens fast — usually within the first 30 to 90 days of starting e-cigarettes.

It’s life-threatening.

After seeing the illness once, “That was enough, so if I can have an impact on anybody who is vaping right now — stop!” says Tello.

Doctor Tello does not believe it only happens with black market products.

The Department of Health agrees.

According to Program Coordinator Neil Charvat, this is illness is happening to all age groups.

In North Dakota, there has been one confirmed case, and 6 more are being investigated, although newly updated numbers are expected sometime Thursday.

There may be more in the state that have gone unreported.

Nationally, there have been 805 cases of vaping-related lung illnesses in 46 states.

Twelve deaths have been confirmed.