What should you do if you get stuck on train tracks?

In 2018, there were sixteen railroad collisions in North Dakota. Three people died and five people were seriously injured. The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Federal Railroad Administration want to get that number to zero.

If you find yourself on the train tracks and can’t move…



Get out of the car and move away. Look for a blue sign with a six-digit number and a letter. Call the 1-800-number and a dispatcher will try and help.

“Dispatcher can basically type in that alphabetical character with the six numbers and they can identify which crossing that emergency is at. The goal is to stop train movements within that area,” said Tammy Wagner, Regional gate crossing specialist, region 8.

Wagner says the best thing to do is stop fifteen feet before the track and make sure a train isn’t coming before crossing.