What you need to know for Memorial Day at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery

Planning on going to the North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery this Memorial day?

Here’s a few things you should know.

The cemetery is always open but on Memorial Day, if you plan to visit in the morning and NOT stay for the program, organizers ask that you please leave by 10 so that preparations for the noon ceremony can begin on time. And if you feel like helping out that morning, volunteers are still needed.

“If anyone would like to come at 8 o’clock in the morning and help us place flags at every grave site, we are looking for volunteers to do that and welcome the help. And then we do need to remove them that evening at 8 pm as well. So those individuals who want to come and help in doing that we welcome them just to show up and help and it would be greatly appreciated,” says the Director of the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Pamela Helbling-Schafer.

People who plan on attending the ceremonies should arrive before 11. If you’re handicapped, there will be parking available inside the gates. Otherwise, officials say you can park along highway 1806 in the ditch or at Fort Abraham Lincoln state park, where there’ll be shuttles. But, there’s one important item everyone’s encouraged to bring.

“Due to Covid still being among us, we are not going to be offering the bleachers this year and that’s 500 seats taken away from us. So I will have some seating available but not nearly enough. So I do recommend the public that do decide to come that if they’re able to, to bring their own lawn chairs for seating,” says Helbling-Schafer.

There will also be plenty of sweet treats on hand, including donuts from Dan’s Supermarket for those who come early to help place flags. And for veterans, there will be girl scout cookies while supplies last.