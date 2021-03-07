What’s different? — Unusually warm weather has many wondering

As we move into March, we’re starting to see temperatures in the mid to high 50’s.
This unusually warm weather has many wondering: what’s different?

Many of us spent the weekend outdoors, enjoying the sunshine and what seems to be an early Spring.
Though typically, this time of year, North Dakota temps are still somewhere in the low 40’s and 30’s.
Meteorologist, Mike Dandrea says what we’re experiencing right now is due to waves in the jet stream.

“What we’re under right now is a ridge.
It’s been a little bit wavier, which explains the cold temperatures to the east, and cold temperatures to the west.
The jet stream has been a lot further North this year than normal too, which certainly help reinforce those warmer temperatures,” said Dandrea.

Mike Dandrea also tells us, that as those waves move, we’ll see the temperatures change and possibly decrease.

