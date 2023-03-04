BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — They say that March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb — and if the blanket of snow that hit Bismarck earlier this week is any indication, this is most definitely true. This hasn’t stopped the communities around North Dakota from making the most of the week, though, and there are events around the state that are ready and willing to help chase the winter blues away. Take a look at some of the weekend plans available in the BisMan, Minot, Dickinson and Williston areas!

Bismarck-Mandan

Little Kids, Big World: Wind Has The Power! – The Little Kids, Big World series at the ND Heritage Center is led by educator Sarah Fox, and are designed to teach toddlers and preschoolers about the world and the history of North Dakota. In this installation, kids will visit a windmill exhibit in the state museum and make a wind-powered toy. Saturday, March 4, 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Heart River Rumble – The Big Dog Distillery has partnered with Below Zero Wrestling to bring the heat to Bismarck’s Joann Hetzel Memorial 4-H Building. This one-of-a-kind wrestling event brings seven matches and 14 different wrestlers to the area, and tickets are available for both ringside and general admission seats. Food, drink, and merchandise vendors will also be present. Don’t miss your chance to see this smackdown live! Saturday, March 4, 7:00 p.m. (Doors open at 6:00 p.m.)

Venus in Fur – This play at the TruNorth Theatre is quoted as a ‘thought-provoking play that explores the themes of power, desire, and gender’. It tells the story of a playwright who enters a world of power dynamics once a mysterious new lead actress shows up to audition for his work. With a focus on the nature of art, the creative process, and societal expectations, this is sure to be an intriguing performance. Various dates and times.

The Purge – This event is themed after the films, but don’t worry: you’re not in any danger. This show at the LUFT’s Red Eye Room features local comedians, acoustics, and underground artists coming together for an evening of wild entertainment. Come in costume for free entry, and let the Purge commence! Saturday, March 4, 7:00 p.m.

Echoes: 25 Years of Singing – The Central Dakota Children’s Choir is hosting their annual concert series at Bismarck High School’s Roy Gilbreath Auditorium. As part of their 25th anniversary, each choir, ranging from elementary to high school, will perform a broad selection from all sorts of musical genres. Don’t miss the opportunity to be a part of the choir’s history! Sunday, March 5, 3:30 p.m.

Minot

Minot Home and Garden Show – If you’re looking to find tips for creating your dream home and garden, this Minot show at the ND State Fair Center is the perfect place to do so. The event is sponsored by the Minot Association of Builders, and will feature everything from landscapes to home construction, as well as exhibitors and advice on helping to create your ideal living space. Saturday, March 4, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Minot Songwriter’s Showcase – Get to know your local songwriters during this special Saturday night performance at The Spot. Kick back and relax as Minot’s own musicians, including Chris Easden, Jared Schumaier, Chloe Maeie, and Zack Mannino showcase their songs. Saturday, March 4, 8:00 p.m.

Minot Symphony Orchestra: A Romantic Frenchman – Cesar Franck first described this symphony as one with an ‘energetic and warm’ first movement, a ‘sweet and melancholic’ Allegretto, and a ‘radiant, quasi-luminous finale’. Not only will the Minot Symphony Orchestra perform this classic of French symphony at MSU’s Ann Nicole Nelson Hall, but they’ll also feature the World Premiere of their annual Young Composer’s Competition — ‘Moving On’ by Jorden Boehm. It’s a fusion of old and new music you won’t want to miss. Saturday, March 4, 7:00 p.m.

Williston

Bonsai – A Timeless Art Form – The Bonsai tree is a classic art medium and outlet for creativity. At this workshop at Handy Andy’s Nursery, attendees can learn about the history and rules of bonsai, as well as some of the various styles of the art, before making and taking home their own. Saturday, March 4, 10:00 a.m.

There isn’t much to do in Dickinson this weekend, but we’re hoping that just means there will be plenty more once the lamb side of March begins to rear its head. Still, there’s plenty to enjoy around our neck of the woods. We’ll return next week with more events to attend!