NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — This year, North Dakota saw a significant legislative session. From a $515-million-dollar tax relief package to a childcare shortage relief package, a lot of changes will come in 2024 — and now, legislators are already looking forward to another meeting.

Several lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are looking to discuss lobbyists and property rights in the next legislative session — and many are seeking answers to questions such as ‘who has the right to take your land?’ and ‘what entities can or cannot influence lawmakers?’ The capitol also wants to continue improving transparency with the public.

“The transparency has gotten a lot better,” explains Senator Jeff Magrum, “and we did have this new video system because of the covid virus that we had a few years back. Iat’s been a good thing that came from a bad situation.”

Some examples of these transparency changes include video links on the legislative website, and more public drafts available for citizens to search, click and read.