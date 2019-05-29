When should you replace your mattress

Live Now
You can’t put a price on a good nights sleep. But many people have no idea what they are sleeping with every night. 

It’s recommended that you replace your mattress every eight years.

Owner of Mattress Firm in North Dakota, Jason Sellers says over the years your mattress can double in weight from dead skin cells, dust mites, bacteria, and sweat.

Research shows that a person loses 100 hairs a day, 40 thousand skin cells are shed each minute,  and nearly one-third of all pet owners sleep with their pets. 

Sellers said once your mattress starts to lose support it can cause you physical pain. 

“Our support and comfort need change over time, and what was once adequate to give your body a great support system and pressure relief may not be adequate eight years down the road. You spend a third of your life on a mattress. So, it is always good to invest in something that is going to really affect the quality of your day,” said Jason Sellers, Owner of ND’s Mattress Firm.

If you just bought a mattress and don’t want to replace it just yet, you can always get a mattress protector to keep bacteria away. 
 

