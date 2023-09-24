BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — In many places, summer is considered to be over by Labor Day — meaning that fall has officially come to North Dakota. This, however, doesn’t necessarily mean that our state’s outdoor activities have come to an end. In addition to a frequent number of both outdoor and indoor pursuits still occurring throughout the state, autumn is a perfect time for photographers and sightseers alike to head to their favorite views in the hopes of spotting some phenomenal fall foliage… but which of North Dakota’s many scenic spots is considered to be the best for doing so?

To help shed a light on some of the United States’ best ‘hidden gem’ locations for viewing the colors of the season, photo book brand Mixbook surveyed 3,000 respondents regarding the places they would most like to visit to see fall in bloom. When these responses were tallied and weighed against one another, it was determined that three of North Dakota’s own local landmarks ranked in the country’s 150 best places to see the leaves turn.

The highest-ranked location on the list from North Dakota, in 120th place throughout the entire US, was identified as Pembina Gorge — a small state recreation area located along the Pembina River near Walhalla. According to Mixbook, guests to the location note that the gorge’s aspen trees take on many brilliant colors during Autumn, which serves as an excellent contrast compared to the nearby hills and river. In addition to the gorge, both Turtle Mountain State Forest and Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park also received their own places as some of the country’s favorite places to find fall foliage (at 123rd and 127th place, respectively).

On the topic of the entire U.S’s favorite places to find fall foliage, the survey noted that in general, states in the New England and Northeast sections of the country remain the most popular. Although a majority of the study’s top ten locations are located in these areas, other states — like Ohio, California, and the Midwest’s own Montana — also have scenic locations that ranked among the best for finding fall foliage.

Survey Rank Location State 1 Sterling Forest State Park New York 2 Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park Michigan 3 Bear Creek Lake State Park Virginia 4 Mount Greylock State Reservation Massachusetts 5 Sunkhaze Meadows National Wildlife Refuge Maine 6 High Bridge Trail State Park Virginia 7 Hocking Hills State Park Ohio 8 Beartooth Highway Montana 9 Fall Creek Falls State Park Tennessee 10 Hope Valley California

“We hope these stunning, hidden gems across the U.S. inspire people to pack their bags and experience some incredible fall destinations firsthand,” commented Mixbook’s Director of Brand Leslie Albertson in a press release. “Even better, these fall spots make the perfect backdrop for this year’s family photos, to share in a holiday card or gift in a photo book. The autumn leaves and serene landscapes offer the perfect canvas for crafting unique and unforgettable memories that will be cherished for years to come.”

In order to view a complete list of the top 150 placed to spot beautiful fall foliage across the United States — as well as a detailed infographic — visit this page on Mixbook’s website.