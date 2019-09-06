Live Now
White Claw Hard Seltzer experiencing nationwide shortage

Hold your claws, White Claw Hard Seltzer is running out nationwide…

But don’t worry, you’re safe in North Dakota.

On Friday, CNN reported the White Claw shortage, especially after popular memes and trend pieces began surfacing.

Liquor stores like Williquors and Cashwise Liquors in Bismarck and Minot, respectively, said they experienced shortages but it’s no longer a problem.

“[The warehouse] just said they got more in. This summer we experienced shortages but I was able to order plenty again,” said a Williquors manager.

A Cashwise Liquors employee said they did have an issue a couple of weeks ago where the warehouse was out of White Claws for a short time, but since then they have had no problems.

For Arrowhead Liquors in Minot, they’ve never experienced a shortage.

“It hasn’t been as issue for us,” said an Arrowhead Liquors employee.

So, if you’re worried about not getting your White Claw fix, worry no more, because White Claw Wednesday’s will go on in North Dakota.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

