What do today and the hottest part of the summer have in common? It may be hard to believe, but the sun has just as much power today as it does in August.

Throughout the year, the sun’s angle and power change. The angles are the lowest in the winter months and the highest in the summer.

When you look at the angles for April and August, they’re the same. This is why you can get the melting of snow in April when it’s below freezing.

The day lengths are also very similar. On April 20th, the day’s length is 13 hours and 52 minutes. On August 20th, the day length is just five minutes longer.

So if the sun has the same angles and we’re nearly identical in day length, why doesn’t it feel like August right now?

The answer lies in the cumulative effects of longer days and higher sun angles. The Earth heats and cools very slowly. In April, we’re coming out of a long span of shorter days and lower sun angles. That means less heating each day.

In August, we’ve already had several months of high sun angles and very long days. All of that adds up to a much warmer atmosphere in the long run.

The most intense sun of the year happens in June, but the hottest temperatures of the year are typically in July and August. That’s because, when you turn on a stove burner, there’s a lag in heating the water. Our atmosphere works the same way — the warmest temperature comes after the highest sun angles.

The same can be said for the coldest time of the year which is typically in January and February. That comes after the lowest sun angles and shortest days in December.