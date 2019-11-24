Why Not Minot? MSU voted best college in ND

MINOT — In today’s Why Not Minot, we feature Minot State University (MSU) and its ranking as the best college in North Dakota, according to a study conducted by WalletHub.

MSU sign

According to the study, MSU ranked No. 1 in North Dakota, surpassing three other North Dakota colleges that made the list — No. 2 Dickinson State University, No. 3 Valley City University and No. 4 University of Mary.

MSU ranked overall as No. 124 of 500 colleges that made the list across the U.S.

MSU also ranked No. 22 and in the 92nd percentile among colleges in the Midwest.

MSU campus map

MSU was founded in 1913 and in 1924, began offering baccalaureate degrees. In 1987, the institution’s name was changed from Minot State College to what we know it as today, Minot State University.

The campus includes five residence halls, seven classroom buildings, the Student Center, library, domed athletic facility, stadium press box, new wellness center, a concert hall, two theaters and an art gallery.

So if you’re still debating where to go for your college career, MSU (and the Magic City) might be the right choice for you.

The study considered the following to rank the colleges:

Student Selectivity

Cost & Financing

Faculty Resources

Campus Safety

Campus Experience

Educational Outcomes

Career Outcomes

To determine the top-performing schools at the lowest possible costs to undergraduates, more than 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. were compared across 33 key measures.

The metrics range from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

