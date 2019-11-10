Why Not Minot? Murals create picturesque spots around downtown

MINOT — Minot started a trend a little while ago adding murals to its brick buildings all throughout the downtown area. Since then, more murals have been popping up and creating perfect looking pieces of art, as well as painted electrical boxes — that also double as great picture locations, too.

Love Downtown Minot and Abstract Splatter murals

Businesses and artists teamed up to get these murals all over the downtown area. The effort is to attract more people downtown and educate them about the arts community.

3D Diamonds mural

Downtown Minot currently has 18 murals, with some already equipped with hashtags to add right into your Insta, like the one for Mainstream Boutique:

Angel Wings mural with #MinotSoaringSpirit and #MinotMainstreamBoutique

And they created other murals, like magic and arcade games.

Magic Alley mural

Arcade mural

Diamonds mural

Balloon Girl mural

The City of Minot said it wants to work with local artists and doesn’t require permits for murals. In July 2018, the Lions Club asked the city council if it could paint electrical boxes in the city. It was approved — and shows the support from the city for the local arts.

Lions Club electrical box

This electrical box isn’t the only one you can find in the Magic City. More are located around Minot, too.

And if you didn’t take a liking to any of those murals or painted electrical boxes, this one you’re sure to find great… The Magic City mural, celebrating our city:

Magic City mural

So although the temperatures are dropping by the day, grab a cup of hot chocolate, your favorite beanie and click the link below to view a map of where every mural is located to get some great new pictures, and to show off our city:

http://visitminot.org/data/upfiles/media/minot_street_art_map_2.jpg

