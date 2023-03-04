BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — To do something for other people, willingly and without being forced or paid to do it.

That is what volunteering and serving your community is all about.

One local girl does just that and so much more.

“It makes me happy just like helping people. It’s something that many people don’t do, and I just like the feeling of it,” said 17 year old Roxanna Willys Barrios, as she discussed her love for volunteering.

Willys Barrios volunteers at the Dream Center in Bismarck with her mom twice a week, Tuesdays and Saturdays.

At 17-years-old, she says she recognizes the changes in the world, hardships people go through and what they really need.

That’s why she thinks the Dream Center is so important for so many people.

“Because there’s lots of people that are in need, and it’s just a big community helping lots of people with things they need. Just groceries and other items, like diapers and wipes, essentials that they need,” said Willys Barrios.

She says being able to serve is simply a great feeling and makes her happy.

“Not many people get to do that very much, so I enjoy it. I like seeing their smiles, or when they say thank you so much for volunteering, or just thank you. It just makes my day,” she says.

Willys Barrios encourages others to get out and volunteer as well.

To get involved at the Dream Center in Bismarck visit https://dreamcenterbismarck.org/ .