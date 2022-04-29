Today: Increasing rain chances as temperatures stay cool and in the 40s. Northeasterly winds will increase to 15-30 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.

Tonight: Rain continues for much of central and eastern ND. Lows will fall to the 30s with increasing NW wind. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 1 AM early Saturday morning and lasts until 10 PM Saturday night. Northerly gusts could get higher than 40 MPH.

Saturday: Rain will end from west to east. Highs will range from the 40s in central ND to the 50s in the far west. Northerly winds will stay strong all day to 30-20 MPH, gusting to 30-40 MPH.