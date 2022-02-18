Horse preservationists said they are concerned about Gonacon, which is a contraceptive that’s been used in horses.

“It’s changing things and it’s wrong,” ​Nokota Horse Conservancy founder Frank Kuntz said.

There is nothing unusual about coming to Medora to view the beauty of mother nature, especially to capture the image of wild horses.

“People have said they want to see wild horses, it’s amazing to see, amazing to watch them,” said Chasing Horses Wild Horse Advocates founder Christine Kman.

Horse activists like Frank Kuntz and Christine Kman said they want people to be able to continue to view the horses in years to come.

They have concerns about the horses after they researched the drug that has been administered.

That drug Gonacon was administered to the horses by Colorado State University when it was conducting experiments.

“They’re using an experimental drug on these horses to make a one-time sterilization,” Kuntz said.

Kman said they are also concerned that people are taking the horses and auctioning them off and that this too could wipe out the population.

“I’ve been noticing every year that they’ve culling the herd and they’re taking the herd from four months old to 3 years old, so we started asking questions,” Kman said.

“Why they want to get rid of them, I could never figure that out,” Kuntz said.

Kuntz has been visiting Theodore Roosevelt Park in Medora for 40 years and he’s concerned about the future of the wild horses and the park.

“In another 15 years there’s not going to be nothing,” Kuntz said.

Activists said the full dose of the drug Gonacon can make horses infertile and some of these rare Wild Horses found in the park are over 20 years old.