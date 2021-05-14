Wild stolen vehicle chase involves 3 counties, ends near Halliday

It took the efforts of three county sheriff’s departments, the Dickinson Police Department, roadblocks, spike strips, bean bag rounds and a taser to finally capture a seemingly determined Minnesota man driving a stolen car in western North Dakota.

Around 12:48 a.m. Friday morning, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office pursued a stolen vehicle leaving Dickinson. The 2004 Grand Jeep Cherokee was reported stolen from Minnesota and authorities chased the vehicle fleeing north on Highway 22.

As the Jeep neared Killdeer, Dunn County Sheriff’s deputies deployed tire spikes in an effort to stop the vehicle.

But the Jeep driver managed to drive around the spikes and continued east on Highway 200 past Dunn Center, Halliday and then into Dodge, where Mercer County deputies had set up a roadblock with tire spikes.

The Jeep fled through a residential area in Dodge and then retreated west on Highway 200.

Once the vehicle reached Halliday, Dunn County authorities were able to successfully deploy tire spikes and the vehicle was forced to a stop about one mile south of Halliday.

Although the Jeep was stopped, the driver apparently was not ready to quit.

According to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, the driver “was non-compliant at the scene and failed to follow officer’s commands.”

It took using “less lethal bean bag rounds and a taser to gain control of the suspect.”

The driver, Beau Wanner, 30, of Frazee, Minnesota, was arrested on charges of reckless driving, possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing from a police officer.

He is currently being held in the Southwest Multi Correctional Center.