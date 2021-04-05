Wildfire in Theodore Roosevelt National Park triples in size

A wildfire smolders near the Burning Hills Amphitheatre Thursday, April 1, 2021 near Medora, N.D. Officials say firefighters have stopped a wildfire from spreading in the western North Dakota tourist town of Medora, where its 100 residents were forced to evacuate. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

MEDORA, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Forest Service says firefighters are working to further contain a wildfire in Theodore Roosevelt National Park that tripled in size on Easter. Crews worked through the night Sunday in an area of the park where the fire threatens some staff housing, maintenance buildings and the CCC Campground. The Forest Service’s acting outreach and education manager, Beth Hill, says the area remains closed Monday. High winds and dangerously dry conditions fueled the fire Sunday. Hill says the rough, inaccessible terrain makes the fire a tough one to fight. Two air tankers were brought in from South Dakota over the weekend to help.

