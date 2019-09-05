Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

Wildlife officials: Drugging loose moose on campus a mistake

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Wildlife officials say a moose that wandered onto the University of North Dakota campus should not have been drugged.

North Dakota Game and Fish Department wildlife chief Jeb Williams says his agency did not recommend immobilization and relocation because of the possible health hazard to humans who might eat the moose.

The moose found its way into a football stadium Tuesday morning. It was tranquilized by campus police and officials from a North Dakota zoo and moved out of town.

Williams says the technique is popular with the public, but not a responsible solution. He says the withdrawal time for the anesthetic and antibiotics will extend into the archery hunting season. Twenty moose licenses have been issued for the area.

A campus police spokesman did not immediately return a phone message.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

SANE Nurse Funding

Thumbnail for the video titled "SANE Nurse Funding"

Thursday, September 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, September 5th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dreamcatchers Play Ball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dreamcatchers Play Ball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Police investigating string of vehicle break-ins in Watford City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating string of vehicle break-ins in Watford City"

Bike Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bike Crash"

Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 9-5-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 620am Forecast 9-5-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-5-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-5-19"

Farmers and Artisans Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Farmers and Artisans Market"

Hurricane Reunites Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hurricane Reunites Family"

New lungs, new life

Thumbnail for the video titled "New lungs, new life"

Food for Thought Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food for Thought Preview"

Someone You Should Know: Building Confidence With Toastmasters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: Building Confidence With Toastmasters"

Grace Stroh

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grace Stroh"

BSC vs Williston State Sept. 4

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC vs Williston State Sept. 4"

NASA in North Dakota

Thumbnail for the video titled "NASA in North Dakota"

Security Cameras

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security Cameras"

High Cost of Prescriptions

Thumbnail for the video titled "High Cost of Prescriptions"

Blu on Broadway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blu on Broadway"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss