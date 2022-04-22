WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Slim Chickens is opening its second restaurant here in North Dakota — and it’s coming to Williston.

Viewers in Minot may already be familiar with Slim Chickens because that’s where the first store is located.

The president of Preferred Restaurant Group, a franchisee group based in Minot, says the Williston location was built from the ground up and has features customers will both like and appreciate.

“This is actually Preferred Restaurant Group’s first ground-up restaurant, our first two were conversions. So in this ground-up restaurant, we have two order points in the drive-thru, we have people that are outside taking orders on tablets, three drive-thru windows; so we have a lot of things in place to make sure we are taking care of our guests,” said Mike Sartwell.

Williston’s Slim Chickens will be open Monday, April 25, and be open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.