WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Right now, nearly 30,000 people call Williston home, but Williston’s Housing Commission says there’s room for more.

Williston has three program incentives for builders and homeowners to take advantage of.

One of them is the new home property tax exemption saving new homeowners up to $150,000 for the first two years according to the city of Williston.

“One of the challenges was the housing industry was so strong everywhere in the country, but with the higher interest rates now it has slowed that down. There is no slowdown in this region because of the demand for housing,” said Mike Dolbec, the owner of Windsong Contracting and Windsong Custom Homes.

Schneider says because of the economy, it has been very difficult to find builders along with the increase in cost for all of the materials.

“We are trying to offer a whole pool of different incentives to try and draw builders here and the local builders that we do have here we actually have 30 plus builders who build homes here now but they can only afford to build one or two at a time for example so we are exploring other options as well to try and help them get more affordable loans for spec houses for example,” said Mark Schneider, the director of development Services for the City of Williston.

But, attracting residents to live here is not the problem rather it’s the ability to lure builders to the community to keep up with the demand.

“Like we said earlier we need about 500 single-family homes. We are only getting 30 to 40 homes per year. I think this year we pulled we had 52 certificates of occupancies that we issued and we can really use 500 homes,” said Schneider.

People who are eager to move out of an apartment into a home can take advantage of these programs.

By building a new home permit fees will be waived and can save builders more than two thousand dollars.

So how does this impact everyone involved?

“Well, we can pass that savings on to our customers. With the tax incentives, it has definitely helped our sales side grow. The building permit is an incentive we don’t have to put that into a cost for the customer because everything that is costed is sold no matter what you are putting into a home,” said Dolbec.

During the city commission meeting this week, the goal was to continue these housing incentives for the year but,

“Before the meeting, there were a couple of things that came up. So we pulled this off the agenda. so the incentives were pulled off the agenda we have a little bit more homework to do then we will bring it back in two weeks to get it re-run through the city for approval but it has not been approved for this year. we just need to get it approved before the end of 2023 for any incentives that are moving forward next year,” said Schneider.

Dolbec says they’ve used this incentive for over a dozen homes already and they have another eight to ten they are currently building, hoping customers will take advantage.