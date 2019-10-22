Williston Fire Department: Be aware, don’t let just anyone in your house

WILLISTON — The Williston Fire Department (WFD) has received two inquiries in the last week regarding individuals who showed up at two separate residences asking the occupants if they can check the smoke detectors.

In the first incident, two females identified themselves as being with the fire department and the second incident, a lone male was attempting to gain access to an apartment on East Highland Drive.

Both times the individuals were not granted access.

The WFD and the Williston Police Department (WPD) are advising residents that this is not a practice of the fire department.

Both do not show up unannounced seeking to do smoke detector checks, home inspections or health checks.

If the WFD is requested by a resident or happen to notice a safety hazard during a scheduled fire inspection, or during an actual response, they will then offer assistance.

At no time will members of the WFD show up unannounced to provide those services.

In the event that a resident is approached, they are advised to contact the WPD at 701-713-3414.

If at any time you feel threatened or feel there is danger, contact 911 immediately.

