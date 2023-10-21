WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Williston Fire Department and Alexander Fire Department joined forces this weekend in order to attend to a fire in McKenzie County.

According to a press release from the Williston Fire Department, at approximately 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, October 21, firefighters were informed of a blaze occurring in an oil field northwest of Alexander in McKenzie county — with initial reports indicating it was due to an explosion at the site with no other known information.

Upon arriving at the location with two Advanced Life Support ambulances and a command vehicle, WFD staff were asked to provide support to the Alexander Fire Department, who were also made aware of the situation and were present on the scene. To do so, a fire engine was dispatched from WFD station #3, which promptly served to aid the on-site firefighters.

No injuries that required hospital transport were reported. All WFD units were released from the scene at roughly 1:10 p.m.