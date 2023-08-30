WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — The men and women of the Williston Fire Department has plenty of reasons to celebrate as they’ve announced an upcoming promotional and recognition ceremony.

The City of Williston Fire Department will recognize the following on their newly promoted positions, EMS certifications obtained and commendable service while serving with the City of Williston Fire Department:

Captain Ryan Miller to the position of Battalion Chief

Firefighter Daniel Flathers to the position of Engineer

Engineer with Paramedic certification, Bianca Alvarado

Captain with AEMT certification, Stephen Clark

Battalion Chief with AEMT certification, Jason Lewis

Stork Pin recognition for Captain Wyatt Koenig

Stork Pin recognition for Lieutenant Brittany Storm

Stork Pin recognition for Engineer Jared Mackley

Stork Pin recognition for Engineer Jose Serrato

Stork Pin recognition for Firefighter Noah Germundson

The ceremony will be held at 6:00 p.m. inside the bay at Fire Station 2 on 58th Street West to recognize the achievements of these ten WFD personnel. Assistant Chief Corey Johnson will be the key speaker.

For more information on the Williston Fire Department, follow WFD on Facebook (@WillistonFire) and on Instagram (@Williston_Fire).