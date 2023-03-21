WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — The Williston Police Department is Investigating a social media threat against Williston High School.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the department says around 10:17 p.m., on Monday, it received several reports of a threatening message circulating on social media regarding the high school.

“As a precaution, the Williston Police Department will have extra law enforcement stationed at Williston High School,” the department posted. “The Williston Police Department is conducting an investigation into the threatening social media post. More information may be released as it becomes available.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.