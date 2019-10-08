Williston Public Schools District 1 Forced to Close Open Enrollment

WILLISTON — An overcrowded Williston High School led to a unanimous school board vote to close the door to all surrounding districts, meaning no more open enrollment to students living outside of District 1.

“Because the fire marshall deemed that our building was unsafe a lot of it is indicative and reflective to just how overcrowded we are,” said Jeff Thake, superintendent of Williston District 1.

Williston Public School District 1 has had major concerns dealing with the overpopulation of their schools with Williston High School raising the most concern.

Having a capacity of only 1,200 students, they have been housing a total of 1,320 students with fear that they could increase to nearly 1,500 students by next year.

This has left board members of District 1 to remove open enrollment and tuition agreements to neighboring districts.

“With our situation, we have to prioritize students who reside in District 1 first. We spent last year, this last summer and spring and summer. Students had to prove residency. Every single student had to prove residency to determine whether or not students lived in our district,” said Thake.

With overpopulation at Williston High, they’ve had to find ways to accommodate the overflow

“We had to convert storage closets into offices. We had to do a lot of things, converting classrooms. We had teachers who are doubling and tripling up on sharing classroom space, and we have to set up extra tables in our cafeteria area just so kids don’t have to sit on the floor when they eat their lunch,” said Thake.

Some of these changes have made walking to and from class a lot easier, one student said.

“It used to be very more complicated, but when they moved out all the middle bay lockers it made life a lot more easier because we could walk in between, before when we had the lockers it was very hard because we had to maneuver around the lockers and people would pop up in between lockers and you wouldn’t know they were there which is pretty common,” said Marguerite Wheeler, sophomore at Williston High School.

Safety factors begin to raise concern as well, making all students a threat to potential danger. The superintendent said closing open enrollment should help, but they are going to need more solutions.

“We are at a point where we can not wait anymore to make a decision and we’re hoping that a feasible solution to that decision is addressed in the near future,” said Thake.

Williston School Board District 1 has integrated two board members from District 8 creating one committee to help brainstorm a future solution.