Williston is looking for a few talented artists to bring some color to the city.

The corridor, located between Main Street and 2nd Avenue, is part of the state’s Urban Grant Program- which helped to revitalize downtown Williston. This included new light poles behind the city’s Service Drug and other local businesses. To go along with the lighting, the city would like twenty banners to decorate the posts — and they’re hoping the community can help them do so.

In order to help design the banners, they’re seeking ideas from nearby. Local artists are invited to submit their own designs for the banners to Williston’s city planning department . The winners will be chosen to cooperate with the city and have their works featured on the city’s newest features.

Artists must be at least 16 and live within 75 miles of Williston to enter the competition. All artists may submit up to 3 original designs. All designs must fit the theme of ‘Community Reflections’, and can be done in any form of 2D art. All work will be resized and finalized upon being selected.

Designs to be entered in the competition must not have previously been sold or reproduced, be offensive of contain representation of any traffic signals or signs, include any breach of intellectual property, or promote any form of business, conduct or viewpoint.

Entries will be accepted from not until June 30.

More information regarding the project, submission guidelines, and process, visit Williston’s official submission form.