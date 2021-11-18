Williston woman gives birth, and then finds herself in a life battle with COVID

The story, as told on the Caring Bridge website, is heart-touching.

On October 27, Williston resident Nicole Roberts gave birth via C-section to a baby boy, Jack.

She had tested positive for COVID-19 while in labor, but showed minimal symptoms at the time.

However, after he was born, Jack had to be taken to a Minot hospital for treatment of severe meconium aspiration and low oxygen.

Roberts herself was discharged from the hospital and went home to deal with her COVID symptoms.

Five days later, on November 1, Roberts’ condition had worsened and she was re-admitted to the hospital and placed in the Intensive Care Unit.

On November 12th, she was taken to a Bismarck hospital and placed in the ICU ward for treatment of COVID-related lung issues. It was soon discovered she had a collapsed lung, which was quickly treated.

On November 15, Roberts was then flown to the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis and had to be placed on an ECMO machine, a device that adds oxygen and removes carbon dioxide from a patient’s blood. Because of COVID, Roberts’ lungs were not able to do the job on their own.

On top of that, a CT scan also found a small brain bleed in Roberts.

According to posts on her Caring Bridge page, her condition has neither worsened or improved — she’s stable.

Meanwhile, her newborn son, Jack, was released from the hospital and is now at home in Williston with family.

A member of the Williston Police Department since 2019, Roberts served as a patrol officer and was recently chosen to be the department’s newest School Resource Officer.

“More than anything, we ask the Williston Community to please keep Officer Roberts and her

family in your thoughts and prayers!” the department wrote.

The Williston community is rallying behind Roberts through what’s being called a “Pancake Drive-thru” this Saturday, November 27, from 9:00 a.m. to Noon at the Lutheran Brethren Fellowship Church.

Because of community COVID concerns, instead of crowds sitting at tables, people will go through a drive-thru lane where they will be served pancakes, sausage and beverages.

Free will donations will also be taken at the time.

Donations to help the Roberts family can also be made at any Gate City Bank location in North Dakota and Minnesota.