WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — Williston State College is always looking for more funding to assist their students with getting the proper tools and experience they need to be effective in their trade. Their latest effort to fundraise for their welding program features the return of their annual trailer raffle.

The trailer raffle has been a successful venture for the department every year– and it’s a trend they hope to continue in 2023. During the fundraiser, two trailers — a 10-foot and a 12-foot — have been constructed by WSC student welders to be raffled off in May.

“These are heavy-duty utility trailers, well worth the $25 if you win,” explains WSC Welding Instructor Paul DeLorne. “The 12’ trailer is 5200lb capacity, and the 10’ trailer is 3500lb capacity. Perfect for hauling a Side-by-Side, ATV, Lawnmower, and motorcycles.”

All proceeds remaining after the supply costs are covered will be used to pay student travel expenses for an upcoming program-related field trip for WSC’s welding students.

Students already started selling $25 raffle tickets back in February — but they will be available until the day of the raffle (which will take place on Monday, May 1). The winners of the trailers will be announced at noon in WSC’s Western Star building. Tickets can also be purchased by visiting the front lobby of the CTE building on Monday-Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Entrants do not have to be present at the drawing to win the trailer.

To learn more about WSC’s welding program or to purchase tickets, email timothy.delorme@willistonstate.edu or call 701-774-4272.