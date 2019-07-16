A major piece of the Mouse River Enhanced Flood Protection Project is about six months behind schedule.

But another large part of the project is about six months ahead of pace.

That was the report today to Ward County from the administrator of the Souris River Joint Board – the group spearheading the project.

Ryan Ackerman also told commissioners the 4th Avenue floodwall is about a half-year behind.

But the levee system in the west part of Minot is well ahead.

He also said the Joint Board has started the process of seeking 25-million dollars in federal funds to help pay for a 76-million dollar replacement of the Third Street Viaduct.

The project would also raise the BNSF Railway line through that area, protecting it from flooding.

(Ryan Ackerman, Souris River Joint Board) “We’d actually be able to deliver flood control, significant transportation improvements, and replacement of the Third Street Viaduct for a lower local cost than just delivering flood control by itself. So this is kind of a win-win-win.”

Ackerman says BNSF would pay a large portion of the cost of the project – but it would be a while before it’s done.

He says it is still in the earliest stages of study.