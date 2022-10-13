BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — After a blustery three days, the winds will be cut in half for Friday. Only to pick back up again for Saturday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with winds becoming lighter at 15-25 MPH from the NW. Lows will fall to the 30s. Wind chills by early Friday morning will fall to the lower 20s. A slight chance for a wintry mix moves in from the NE.

Friday: A slight chance for a wintry mix in central and eastern ND through the morning. Far western ND could see very light rain briefly around Williston and Dickinson. Highs will stay cool in the 40s and 50s. NW 10-20, G 30 MPH.

Saturday: Partly sunny with highs in the 40s and 50s. NW wind will increase to 10-20, with gusts to 30 MPH.