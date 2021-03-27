Windy start to the week: Mike’s Full Forecast 3/27/2021

There is quite the range of temperatures and winds this upcoming week. Winds will pick up to end your weekend and will continue on to the beginning of the week. It is expected that some of these wind gusts may reach over 50 miles per hour. This is the result of a cold front that will pass our region early on in the week, and bring a sharp drop in our temperatures.

High temperatures Tuesday are not expected to get much out of the 30’s. There are several chances for precipitation behind this cold front, but those will mostly remain to the north side of the international border.

By the end of the week, winds will begin to shift from the south and will help raise our temperatures quite a bit. Along with some sunshine, it will raise our temperatures back up into the 60s heading into the weekend. Expect a few passing clouds throughout the week, but precipitation chances once we get into the middle of the week will be rather minimal.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea